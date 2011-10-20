What Can You Make with Fresh Cranberries?
What Can You Make with Fresh Cranberries?
Health.com
October 20, 2011
Andrew McCaul
Seasonal favorites
Star foodies get creative with fall's favorite berry.
Andrew McCaul
Cranberry-Poached Pears
Eva Longoria is co-owner of Beso restaurants in Hollywood and Las Vegas and author of Eva's Kitchen.
Eva's Kitchen
.
Ingredients:
pears, honey, sugar, orange and lemon zest, lemon juice, cinnamon stick, vanilla bean pod, passion fruit tea bag, cranberries
Calories:
161
Try this recipe:
Cranberry-Poached Pears
Andrew McCaul
Beef Shank With Mushrooms and Cranberry Sauce
Chris Hastings is co-author of
The Hot and Hot Fish Club Cookbook
and a chef in Birmingham, Alabama.
Ingredients:
beef shanks, salt, pepper, oil, thyme, bay leaf, garlic clove, carrot, onion, celery stalks, cranberries, low-sodium beef stock, shallots, dried cranberries, wild mushrooms, parsley, polenta
Calories:
563
Try this recipe:
Beef Shank With Mushrooms and Cranberry Sauce
Andrew McCaul
Rustic Cranberry Tart
John Besh is a James Beard award-winning chef and the author of My Family Table.
My Family Table
.
Ingredients:
pecans, prepared pie crust, cranberries, sugar, all-purpose flour, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, orange zest, orange juice, unsalted butter
Calories:
343
Try this recipe:
Rustic Cranberry Tart
