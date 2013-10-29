The Anti-Aging Perks of Apples

1 of 8 Jack Miskell

A snack for smooth skin

Whether you slice them in your salad or use their nutrients on your skin, apples can help you glow. They're full of vitamin C, a crucial ingredient for your complexion and hair.



"Vitamin C speeds up skin's cell production, which makes you look radiant, and strengthens hair and nails," says David Wolfe, nutrition expert and author. "Apples also contain B vitamins, like B5 and B9, proven to combat acne and irritation." Why not indulge in their beauty benefits?