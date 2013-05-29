Stress-Free, Healthy Recipes From the SparkPeople Cookbook

8 of 18 Randall Hoover Photography

Better-Than-Pesto Puree

This is a great way to work more vegetables into your meals. This puree of basil, spinach, and parsley is reminiscent of pesto, with much less oil and no cheese. The fresh flavor of the herbs and spinach really shine through.



By blanching and shocking the leaves, they will keep their bright green color after being pureed. Skip this step and you’ll end up with a black puree. Likewise, removing the stems from spinach and parsley is a chore, but you end up with a smoother, tastier product in the end.



Use it instead of tomato sauce on pizza or to add color, flavor, and almost a full serving of vegetables to any pasta or seafood dish. For a variation, add a 1/4 cup of toasted, cooled, and chopped walnuts.