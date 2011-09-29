The Best Websites for Restless Legs Syndrome

If you have—or think you might have—restless legs syndrome (RLS), it can be hard to find straight answers, or even just someone who understands what you're going through. You may be looking for a shoulder to lean on, or someone with whom you can vent your frustrations. Or you may have questions: "Is this feeling for real?" "Do I need medication?"
To help you find the answers you need, we've combed the Web for the most helpful and reputable online resources. Click through for useful tips, in-depth explanations, and connections to the RLS community.
The Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation
Who It's For: Anyone looking for more information on RLS.
Why We Like It: The website of this grassroots nonprofit organization has tons of information on everything from RLS support groups to treatment.
Yahoo! Health Groups
Who It's For: RLS patients looking for tips, discussions, and social connections.
Why We Like It: There are lots of RLS message boards, but this one, hosted by Yahoo!, has more than 1,200 members, daily discussions, and the option for easy-to-read email digests. Also check out the smaller but just as active RLS Insomnia Support Group at Yahoo! Health.
Southern California RLS Support Group
Who It's For: Those seeking medical advice about RLS.
Why We Like It: The website of this Southern California support group, RLSHelp.org, won't win any beauty contests, but it contains lots of valuable information and patient stories. If you click on the "Email" envelope icon, you can pose a question to the support group's medical director, Mark Buchfuhrer, MD. Someone responds to every email within a few days. You can also read nearly 100 pages of previous patient emails and responses on the site.
National Institutes of Health
Who It's For: People who want to explore research and clinical trials.
Why We Like It: The RLS page of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke is an excellent resource for people who are already familiar with RLS and are interested in digging deeper and learning about cutting-edge treatments. The page contains links to advocacy organizations, clinical trials that are recruiting patients, and the latest published research.
