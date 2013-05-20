12 Healthy Soup Recipes

Many traditional potato-soup recipes call for bacon and ham. This version ditches that added fat for fiber-rich cauliflower, which is packed with B-vitamin nutrients that may boost memory. For an additional healthy twist, try making this starchy soup with sweet potatoes. They add a boost of beta-carotene and vitamin A.cumin, olive oil, French or Italian bread, shallots, celery, cauliflower, gold potato, chicken broth, salt, red pepper, lemon juice, chives (optional)171 per 1 1/2 cups