17 Ways to Fight Osteoporosis

Start early

If you know you are at higher risk of osteoporosis, you can start fighting it early, says Sabrina Strickland, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at the Women's Sports Medicine Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.



"If your mother had it, you should be doing everything right from age 20 to 30," she says. "We make bone until we're 30, so that is when we need to eat right—ideally we maximize bone mass while we are making it."



White and Asian people, as well as those who are relatively thin, are at greater risk of bone thinning than other people in the population.