5 Questions to Ask Before You Have Cosmetic Surgery
Subscribe
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscribe
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Mind & Body
5 Questions to Ask Before You Have Cosmetic Surgery
Roxanne Patel Shepelavy
January 17, 2012
1 of 6
Getty Images
Get some answers
Thinking about getting a little nip/tuck? Be sure to ask these five vital questions before taking that leap and going under the knife.
Advertisement
2 of 6
Getty Images
What are your qualifications?
Look for a surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (
abplsurg.org
).
Also ask what kind of training the doctor has in the specific procedure you’re considering—you don’t want someone whose only training was a one-day or weekend course.
3 of 6
Getty Images
How often have you done this procedure?
Ideally, he or she has done the same procedure hundreds of times, over many years.
Advertisement
4 of 6
Getty Images
What are the potential risks and complications?
It’s a huge red flag if he promises a risk-free procedure—there’s no such thing.
Advertisement
5 of 6
Getty Images
Where will the surgery take place?
You should be operated on in a hospital or accredited surgical facility (a.k.a. an outpatient or ambulatory surgery center), not at a medi-spa or a regular, unaccredited doctor’s office.
Accreditation means that the facility adheres to strict safety and quality standards. (You can double-check accreditation at
aaaasf.org
,
aaahc.org
, or
qualitycheck.org
.)
Advertisement
6 of 6
Getty Images
Do you have hospital privileges?
If something goes wrong and you need to be admitted to a hospital, you want your doc to keep treating you himself, rather than turning you over to another doctor with no prior knowledge of the case.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up