5 Questions to Ask Before You Have Cosmetic Surgery

Roxanne Patel Shepelavy
January 17, 2012
Get some answers

Thinking about getting a little nip/tuck? Be sure to ask these five vital questions before taking that leap and going under the knife.
What are your qualifications?

Look for a surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (abplsurg.org).

Also ask what kind of training the doctor has in the specific procedure you’re considering—you don’t want someone whose only training was a one-day or weekend course.
How often have you done this procedure?

Ideally, he or she has done the same procedure hundreds of times, over many years.
What are the potential risks and complications?

It’s a huge red flag if he promises a risk-free procedure—there’s no such thing.
Where will the surgery take place?

You should be operated on in a hospital or accredited surgical facility (a.k.a. an outpatient or ambulatory surgery center), not at a medi-spa or a regular, unaccredited doctor’s office.

Accreditation means that the facility adheres to strict safety and quality standards. (You can double-check accreditation at aaaasf.org, aaahc.org, or qualitycheck.org.)
Do you have hospital privileges?

If something goes wrong and you need to be admitted to a hospital, you want your doc to keep treating you himself, rather than turning you over to another doctor with no prior knowledge of the case.

