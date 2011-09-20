6 (Bad!) Excuses You're Using to Skip Sex

3 of 7 Getty Images

The excuse: I don't have time

We hear you—you’ve got a zillion things going on. But all you need is a few (low-impact, refreshing) minutes to squeeze sex into your schedule.



The secret, as unsexy as it sounds, is prioritizing: If doing the deed isn’t high on your to-do list, it will always get bumped for seemingly more pressing pursuits.



"Women sometimes buy into the myth that good sex has to be spontaneous, which is nonsense," says sex expert Trina Read, author of Till Sex Do Us Part. A pre-planned mini block of sweet lovin’ can be just as satisfying—and is way better than no sex at all.