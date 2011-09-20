4 New Uses for Cocoa

3 of 5 Getty Images

Cravings crusher

Skip your candy run and take a whiff of cocoa instead. "The powder has a rich, indulgent aroma, so you’ll often be satisfied by simply smelling it," says Alan Hirsch, MD, founder of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation.



In fact, the scent may activate the same neurotransmitters in the brain that are stimulated when eating chocolate. Even if you’re still longing for a Kit Kat after a few whiffs, you’ll indulge less because your urge will have been eased.