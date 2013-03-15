Think Yourself Healthy!

1 of 5 Cheyenne Ellis

Hot mind-body trick

Your powers of make-believe can help you control cravings, get motivated to work out, and even improve your vision, according to several recent studies.



"If you imagine an experience, the brain stimulates itself in the same way as if you were doing it," says Joachim Vosgerau, co-director of the Center for Behavioral Decision Research at Carnegie Mellon University. Try these techniques to harness your mind’s superpowers.