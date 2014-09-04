Bethenny's Beautiful Body Secret: Fast Yoga

1 of 13 Chris Fanning

Bethenny's yoga tricks

If anyone knows how to get into amazing shape fast, it’s Bethenny Frankel. Despite her crazy-busy schedule, Bethenny has found the secret to shoehorning in enough exercise to live up to her Skinnygirl name: 15-minute power yoga sessions. That’s concept behind her new DVD, Bethenny’s Skinnygirl Workout.



"I don’t have an hour and a half to go to the yoga studio," says the 40-year-old working mom. "I can do 15 minutes, go to a meeting, come back and do 15 more, then change the baby." What’s more, says Bethenny, "It calms me down, which I definitely need!"