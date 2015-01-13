1 of 7 Jay Sullivan

Tame every last bulge

Get ready for a workout you’ll be wild about. Here’s the scoop: You create your own combo of these playful animal-inspired moves from trainer Kira Stokes, based on her Stoked Primal class at Reebok Sports Club/NY.



Not only will you get toned all over, but the constant motion blasts around 350 calories. Choose a move for the arms and shoulders, a move for the abs and back, and a move for the legs and butt, then do three sets of each.