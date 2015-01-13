Get ready for a workout you’ll be wild about. Here’s the scoop: You create your own combo of these playful animal-inspired moves from trainer Kira Stokes, based on her Stoked Primal class at Reebok Sports Club/NY.
Not only will you get toned all over, but the constant motion blasts around 350 calories. Choose a move for the arms and shoulders, a move for the abs and back, and a move for the legs and butt, then do three sets of each.
Arms and shoulders: Panther
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders, knees under hips, and toes curled under. Tighten core and lift knees 2 inches off floor; move right hand and left foot a few inches forward. Keeping knees lifted, move left hand and right foot a few inches forward.
Continue to alternate for 60 seconds. As you move, allow elbow to rotate in and get as close to the floor as possible.
Arms and shoulders: Monkey push
Get into the "up" part of push-up position with hands directly below shoulders and body in a straight line from head to heels. Keeping core tight, push through toes and hop forward, landing gently with feet on the outside of hands. Hop back to starting position (for less challenge, lower knees to floor).
Bend elbows (keeping them close to body) to lower body toward floor, then push back up; that’s 1 rep. Do 10–12 reps.
Abs and back: Inchworm
Get into the "up" part of push-up position; draw navel in toward spine. Keeping feet in place, walk hands as far forward as you can; rotate elbows in, and hold for 5 seconds.
With legs straight, walk feet forward to hands until you’re standing with fingertips on floor. Walk hands away from feet to return to plank position; that’s 1 rep. Do 10–12 reps.
Abs and back: Crab crunch
Sit with legs in front of you, knees bent, and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Place hands shoulder-width apart on floor behind you, with thumbs forward and fingertips at a slight diagonal. Lift butt and extend right leg just barely off floor; bring left hand behind head.
Crunch forward, bringing right knee toward chest and rotating left elbow in to meet it; for more challenge, simultaneously bend right elbow to dip toward floor.
Return to previous position. Do 12–15 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Legs and butt: Leap frog
Stand with feet wide apart and toes turned out to 45 degrees. Lower hips down and back to come into a squat (knees behind toes) with thighs parallel to floor; clasp hands in front with fingers intertwined. Keep abs tight, shoulders back, and weight on heels.
Squeeze glutes as you push into heels to spring up (and forward, if room), landing gently in plie squat again; hold 3 seconds, then repeat. Do 15 reps.
Legs and butt: Flamingo
Stand with feet hip-width apart. Bend right knee and lift leg so thigh is parallel to floor; bend elbows. Keeping back flat and abs tight, bend left knee slightly and hinge forward from hips; reach right hand toward floor as you extend your right leg and left arm back. Push into left heel and squeeze left glute to return to standing on left leg; that’s 1 rep.
Do 15 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
