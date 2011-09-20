Get Fit Where You Sit

Who says you have to slog away on that stairmaster to get a killer body? Simply pull up a chair—it’s a get-fit gadget in disguise, says Elisabeth Halfpapp, the brains (with her husband, Fred DeVito) behind the Exhale Core Fusion craze and creator of our workout.
Do these moves all together, or pick your faves and sneak 'em in—at your desk, in the kitchen, even during commercial breaks—for the most convenient firm-up ever.
Fly-ups
Want a flat belly? Lie with legs hip-width apart, knees bent to 90 degrees, heels on chair. Press lower back into floor. Keeping abs pulled in, shoulders down away from ears, and elbows lifted, lift shoulders off the floor. Reach arms toward feet, curling torso up an inch, then down an inch, as if pulsing.
Do 20 reps.
Kneeling hinge
Get your rear in gear: Kneel forearm-distance from chair with hips above knees, legs hip-
width apart, hands on chair. Tuck abs in and drop tailbone. Push down on chair and lift left shin and foot, allowing leg to turn out from hip. Lift left thigh six inches and lower.
Do 20 reps per leg.
Triceps push-ups
Wave buh-bye to bat wings and hello to a beautiful upper back. With back to chair, place hands on seat and extend legs, turning them slightly out from hips; tilt pelvis up and bend elbows slightly.
Holding abs in, bend elbows two more inches, then straighten; that’s one rep. Do 20 reps.
Thigh blaster
Transform thighs with this move: Stand at arm’s length from chair with hands resting on back, arms shoulder-width apart, heels together, toes pointed out so feet make a V. Lift heels three inches, and bend knees over feet. (Keep abs pulled in, tailbone over heels, knees over toes.)
Bend knees to lower body about two feet, then lift back up. Do 20 reps.
Ice skater
To tone your butt, core, and arms: Stand at arm’s length from chair with hands on chair back and torso parallel to floor. While pushing down, bend elbows to 90 degrees and raise left leg back to hip level, rotating foot and shin out; bend right knee slightly, keeping abs tight. Lift left leg two inches and lower.
Do 20 reps per leg.
