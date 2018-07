18 of 31 Sue Tallon

Frozen pizza

Kashi Basil Pesto Pizza



Let’s face it: Light frozen pizza isn’t usually a taste sensation. Which is why this 240-calorie (for 1/3 of the pie) offering blew us away. Yes, it’s healthier than most frozen pies, with protein and lots of fiber, thanks to its seven-grain crust.



But it’s the delicious pesto and that thin crispy crust that make this our new freezer staple. As judge Divya Gugnani points out, "It’s quicker than delivery—just 10 minutes to heat in the toaster oven."



$5.99; grocery stores