5 Amazing Fall Apple Recipes

Caroline Wright
September 07, 2012
1 of 5 Yunhee Kim

Got apples?

Here’s how to put all that local fruit to amazing use.


Apple Sangria

Ingredients: apples, apple juice, apple-cranberry juice, Calvados, seltzer, dry white wine

Calories: 195

Try this recipe: Apple Sangria
Advertisement
2 of 5 Yunhee Kim

Apple-Maple Galette

Ingredients: Crust: all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, salt, cold butter, vegetable oil, apple cider Filling: apples, fresh lemon juice, brown sugar, maple syrup, all-purpose flour, unsalted butter, egg white, coarse sanding sugar

Calories 294

Try this recipe: Apple-Maple Galette
3 of 5 Yunhee Kim

Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney

Ingredients: olive oil, boneless pork loin, kosher salt, pepper, reduced-sodium bacon, leek, apples, fresh cranberries, honey, fresh rosemary, lemon juice

Calories: 291

Try this recipe: Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney
Advertisement
4 of 5 Yunhee Kim

Baked Apple Fritters

Ingredients: Dough: active dry yeast, 1% low-fat milk, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, honey, butter, teaspoon salt, egg Filling: butter, apple, apple juice, ground cinnamon Glaze: powdered sugar, honey, apple juice, ground cinnamon

Calories: 214

Try this recipe: Baked Apple Fritters
Advertisement
5 of 5 Yunhee Kim

Spiced Pickled Apples

Ingredients: apple-cider vinegar, sugar, kosher salt, ginger, allspice berries, whole peppercorns, cinnamon sticks, star anise, lady apples

Calories: 148

Try this recipe: Spiced Pickled Apples

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up