5 Amazing Fall Apple Recipes
5 Amazing Fall Apple Recipes
Caroline Wright
September 07, 2012
1 of 5
Yunhee Kim
Got apples?
Here’s how to put all that local fruit to amazing use.
Apple Sangria
Ingredients:
apples, apple juice, apple-cranberry juice, Calvados, seltzer, dry white wine
Calories:
195
Try this recipe:
Apple Sangria
2 of 5
Yunhee Kim
Apple-Maple Galette
Ingredients:
Crust:
all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, salt, cold butter, vegetable oil, apple cider
Filling:
apples, fresh lemon juice, brown sugar, maple syrup, all-purpose flour, unsalted butter, egg white, coarse sanding sugar
Calories 294
Try this recipe:
Apple-Maple Galette
3 of 5
Yunhee Kim
Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney
Ingredients:
olive oil, boneless pork loin, kosher salt, pepper, reduced-sodium bacon, leek, apples, fresh cranberries, honey, fresh rosemary, lemon juice
Calories:
291
Try this recipe:
Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney
4 of 5
Yunhee Kim
Baked Apple Fritters
Ingredients:
Dough:
active dry yeast, 1% low-fat milk, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, honey, butter, teaspoon salt, egg
Filling:
butter, apple, apple juice, ground cinnamon
Glaze:
powdered sugar, honey, apple juice, ground cinnamon
Calories:
214
Try this recipe:
Baked Apple Fritters
5 of 5
Yunhee Kim
Spiced Pickled Apples
Ingredients:
apple-cider vinegar, sugar, kosher salt, ginger, allspice berries, whole peppercorns, cinnamon sticks, star anise, lady apples
Calories:
148
Try this recipe:
Spiced Pickled Apples
