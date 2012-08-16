Diet Tricks the Pros Tell Their Friends

5 of 8 Istockphoto

Go for omega-3s

"Get into the habit of popping DHA-based omega-3s—take two 200-milligram capsules about 30 minutes before both lunch and dinner. Or have 4 ounces of non-fried salmon or trout three times per week, along with six walnuts before each meal.



This will decrease your desire for food later on, since this type of omega helps release the hormone cholecystokinin, which reduces appetite. Less food equals a smaller waist!"



—Michael Roizen, MD, chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic and co-author of You: On a Diet and You: Stress Less (out this month)