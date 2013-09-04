Celeb Slim-Down Secrets

4 of 4

Ali Fedotowsky

"At the beginning of the week, I’ll chop veggies with my vegetable chopper and put them in baggies. When I run out the door, I’ll grab one. I need super-convenient things like this, or I won’t stick to eating healthy."



—Ali Fedotowsky, star of The Bachelorette: Season Six; lost 10 pounds after the show’s end