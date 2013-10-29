Your Younger Skin Glossary

Ilana Blitzer
October 29, 2013
1 of 9 Getty Images

Need-to-know skin terms

Enough with all the skin jargon! Here derms help us decode anti-aging lingo with a simple glossary.
2 of 9 Corbis

Aczone

A prescription acne gel that clears up acne with less irritation than many other topical treatments.
3 of 9 Getty Images

Botox

The injectable form of botulinum toxin that de-wrinkles forehead lines; about $400 per treatment.
4 of 9 Getty Images

Dysport

Uses the same active ingredient as Botox and provides comparable results at a similar price.
5 of 9 Corbis

Fraxel

A type of fractional laser that treats fine lines, pigmentation, and acne scars; treatments start at around $750.
6 of 9 Getty Images

IPL

Short for intense pulsed light, these light-based treatments smooth skin and reduce discoloration; treatments start at $300.
7 of 9 Getty Images

Niacinamide

An ingredient derived from vitamin B that increases cell turnover, reducing discoloration.
8 of 9 Getty Images

Retinol

An OTC form of vitamin A that stimulates collagen production, plumping lines.
9 of 9 Getty Images

Ziana

An acne Rx that delivers two active ingredients (an antibiotic and retinoid) in one.

