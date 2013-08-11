Top 10 Beauty Tips for Fall

Okay, so you don’t want to shell out $300 for a salon hair-straightening treatment—or worse, risk being exposed to the toxic formaldehyde still being used in some. Good news: You can get frizz-free at home.New kits work like the salon service, using keratin to temporarily fill in holes in the hair shaft—without formaldehyde. Shampoo or spritz on the formula, dry your hair, then (and this is the key) seal in sleekness by flat-ironing. The result is smooth hair for up to thirty days.One to try:($15; ulta.com).