Stacy London's Everyday Style

Milagros Guzman, 35, is a mom of three without a moment to spare. Stacy London—of TLC's, and co-founder of Style for Hire —to the rescue with cute and comfy looks that work with her life."Milagros, a stay-at-home mom, is in a comfort rut—all jeans, sneakers, and tees. I paired her own skinny jeans with a silk top (instead of a T-shirt!) and wool sweater. The top’s bold color and rich fabric add some much-needed sophistication, but it’s still an easy-to-wear look for the park or PTA meetings."