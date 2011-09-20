Stacy London's Everyday Style

Milagros Guzman, 35, is a mom of three without a moment to spare. Stacy London—of TLC's What Not to Wear, and co-founder of Style for Hire—to the rescue with cute and comfy looks that work with her life.
Stacy says:
"Milagros, a stay-at-home mom, is in a comfort rut—all jeans, sneakers, and tees. I paired her own skinny jeans with a silk top (instead of a T-shirt!) and wool sweater. The top’s bold color and rich fabric add some much-needed sophistication, but it’s still an easy-to-wear look for the park or PTA meetings."
Advertisement
2 of 4Jack Miskell
Invest in boots
Stacy says:
"These boots are great for a mom on the go. Milagros can wear them anywhere, paired with a dark-wash skinny jean or a bright sweater dress (cinched with a slim belt).
Instead of a tote or diaper bag, I suggested an oversized hobo with a long strap—it holds everything, looks chic, and sits easily on your shoulder."
3 of 4Jack Miskell
Go bold with black
Stacy says:
"Black ponte (a thicker polyester knit fabric) pants are a great alternative to jeans. They’re comfortable and look like dress pants—and never wrinkle!
For Milagros, I paired them with a bold green blouse and her soft knit cape—a perfect substitute for a jacket and right on trend for fall."
Advertisement
4 of 4Jack Miskell
Keep it or toss it?
Keep it! Rocheted cardi: Perfect to dress up jeans or layer over a dress at the office.
Toss it! Oversized tee: Comfy doesn’t have to mean sloppy. Go fitted with basic tees.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.