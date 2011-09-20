Stacy London's Everyday Style

2 of 4 Jack Miskell

Invest in boots

Stacy says:



"These boots are great for a mom on the go. Milagros can wear them anywhere, paired with a dark-wash skinny jean or a bright sweater dress (cinched with a slim belt).



Instead of a tote or diaper bag, I suggested an oversized hobo with a long strap—it holds everything, looks chic, and sits easily on your shoulder."