9 Summer Diet Tips to Stick to in the Fall

2 of 10 Corbis

Get up and get moving

This past summer, I got into a great routine of running in the early morning to avoid the hottest temperatures of the day. I knew if I didn't run before the hot weather hit, I'd need to take my workout inside to the treadmill, which forced me to get up and get moving.



Plus, when I exercise in the morning, not only do I burn calories, but I also set myself up to make better choices all day long, so I plan to continue this routine into the fall.