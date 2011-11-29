Is Boxing Safe for Kids?

8 of 12 Priscilla De Castro

Coaches must give the green light for sparring

Brandon Belen, age 14, was eager to spar from the moment he started training a year ago, but his coach just recently decided he was ready. "It makes you feel like a superhero," Belen says about his first time sparring.



Youth boxers must wear protective headgear, which covers most of their head and face and reduces the risk of cuts and serious injuries, supporters say. Although the pros don't take the same precaution when they fight, Belen is not worried about it. "By the time I go pro, I'll be ready."