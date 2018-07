2 of 9 NXT Nutritionals

Dara Torres

For proving you’re never too old to go for gold



As the first American swimmer—male or female—to participate in five Olympics, Dara Torres is already a legend with 12 medals (four gold). But rather than quit while she’s waaaay ahead, this gutsy butterfly and freestyle swimmer is training for next summer’s London Olympics. If she earns a spot on the team, the 44-year-old will be the oldest swimmer ever to compete. And it’s not like she’s blessed with bionic parts: "I experience middle age like everyone else," Torres says. "I pick up my daughter from school and my back goes out."



So why doesn’t she hang up her goggles and enjoy the cushy life of a former athlete? "After the 2008 Olympics, so many women told me I was an inspiration," she says. "I think that’s what keeps me in the pool: continuing to remind people that age really is just a number."