7 Conditions Linked to Fibromyalgia

8 of 8 Corbis

Obesity

"Obesity and fibromyalgia share a complicated relationship, and it's one that we can't ignore," says Dr. Arnold.



Many people with fibromyalgia lead sedentary lives due to their chronic pain, and a lack of regular physical activity increases their risk of becoming overweight or obese.



"Being overweight places more mechanical stress on your joints, which can cause more pain and aggravate the fibromyalgia," Dr. Arnold says. Plus, fat stores are pro-inflammatory, which can also exacerbate pain.