4 Perks to Striking a Yoga Pose

Su Reid-St. John and Rozalynn S. Frazier
February 22, 2012
Meet your mat

Fewer migraines

Research shows that doing simple neck-, shoulder-, and back-stretching poses can cut down on the number of head-splitting episodes—and make them less intense.
Hotter sex

Perfecting ab- and pelvic-focused poses like Triangle and Cobra may lead to more O’s, a Journal of Sexual Medicine study found.
Deeper zzz’s

Using relaxing poses (like Standing Forward Bend) coupled with meditation may help you nod off sooner—especially if you have sleep troubles.
Less back pain

Twice-a-week yoga sessions not only keep you limber, but also kick chronic low-back pain to the curb, suggests a study in the journal Spine.

