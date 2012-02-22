4 Perks to Striking a Yoga Pose
4 Perks to Striking a Yoga Pose
Su Reid-St. John and Rozalynn S. Frazier
February 22, 2012
Meet your mat
Fewer migraines
Research shows that doing simple neck-, shoulder-, and back-stretching poses can cut down on the number of head-splitting episodes—and make them less intense.
Hotter sex
Perfecting ab- and pelvic-focused poses like Triangle and Cobra may lead to more O’s, a
Journal of Sexual Medicine
study found.
Deeper zzz’s
Using relaxing poses (like Standing Forward Bend) coupled with meditation may help you nod off sooner—especially if you have sleep troubles.
Less back pain
Twice-a-week yoga sessions not only keep you limber, but also kick chronic low-back pain to the curb, suggests a study in the journal
Spine
.
