5 Fast, Fresh, Family-Friendly Meals
Subscribe
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscribe
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Food
5 Fast, Fresh, Family-Friendly Meals
Melissa Roberts
August 26, 2014
1 of 5
John Kernick
Meals for the masses
Think it’s impossible to make healthy dinners your kids will love? Surprise: Here are five meals that will please the whole gang.
Tuscan Roast Chicken With Potatoes
Ingredients:
minced garlic cloves, teaspoon salt, fresh rosemary, freshly ground black pepper, olive oil, Yukon Gold potatoes, paprika, whole chicken, lemon
Calories:
499
Try this recipes:
Tuscan Roast Chicken with Potatoes
Advertisement
2 of 5
John Kernick
Individual Fresh Mozzarella–Tomato Pizzas
Ingredients:
Crust:
active dry yeast, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, salt, olive oil
Toppings:
olive oil, yellow bell pepper, salt, tomatoes (8 ounces), red onion, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves
Calories:
390
Try this recipes:
Individual Fresh Mozzarella–Tomato Pizzas
3 of 5
John Kernick
Simple Tomato Sauce With Pasta
Ingredients:
tomatoes or can whole tomatoes, olive oil, garlic cloves, crushed red pepper, basil leaves, sugar, salt, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, spaghetti
Calories:
370
Try this recipes:
Simple Tomato Sauce with Pasta
Advertisement
4 of 5
John Kernick
Roast Beef With Balsamic Glazed Carrots
Ingredients:
bottom-round beef rump roast, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, carrots, olive oil, water, ground cumin, balsamic vinegar, flat leaf parsley
Calories:
375
Try this recipes:
Roast Beef With Balsamic Glazed Carrots
Advertisement
5 of 5
John Kernick
Butternut Squash Risotto
Ingredients:
low-sodium chicken broth, olive oil, butternut squash, peeled, salt, freshly ground pepper, fresh thyme leaves, onion, Arborio rice, dry white wine, unsalted butter, parmigiano-reggiano
Calories:
344
Try this recipes:
Butternut Squash Risotto
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up