You’re having a bad butt day

Regardless of how body confident you are normally, "once a seed of insecurity has been planted in your head, your arousal starts to wane, and you lose the momentum you need to climax," explains sex therapist Gloria G. Brame, PhD, author of The Truth About Sex.



How to get over the hump: Drown out those body-conscious thoughts with your own moans. It sounds a little silly, but making some serious noise "will redirect your focus from the visual to the auditory, so you can revel in what your body is doing, rather than how it looks," Brame says.