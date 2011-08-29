The Secret to Bigger, Better Orgasms

6 of 7 Getty Images

Order up an appetizer and an entree

To make your orgasm …

Happen again and again (and again)



Hey, a girl can be greedy! Your best bet is to try to achieve one during foreplay, followed by another during intercourse.



"If you’ve reached orgasm before sex, you’ll be that much more primed to have a second one," Fulbright explains. "During sex, he’ll be stimulating you internally as well, so the next one can be a deeper sensation."