Diets? They’re often unhealthy hunger-fests. For you instead: a satisfying meal plan that slims you with seriously energizing and nutritious eats.Start by following the key strategies, along with our week-long, 1,300-calorie-a-day kickstart. Then go to Health.com/yes-you-can for bonus snack recipes for the next 21 days—you’ll get an extra one each day.When you add in exercise (at least four weekly 45-minute moderate-to-intense cardio sessions), you can knock off up to 12 pounds in 30 days!