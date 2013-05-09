Ace That Race!

Rock and run

Running your best race is about more than just knowing when and how far to train. Here, Olympic medalist Deena Kastor gives her champion tips for race-day success.
Pick your potion

Find out what beverage will be offered at the hydration stations on race day, then drink that during your training runs, Deena suggests: "Sports drinks have different amounts of sugars and other carbs—you want to be drinking the one your body is used to."

Come race day, leave the bottle behind and make a point to drink whenever you reach a station.
Soothe sore muscles

"There’s nothing better after a tough week of training than a massage," Deena says. A good deep-muscle or sports massage (ask other runners who they go to) will help flush lactic acid out of your system, loosen tight or overworked muscles, and serve as a relaxing reward for your hard work.

Book your appointment for the end of the week so you have something to look forward to.
Come clean

Racing with a friend?

"Decide if you’re going to stick together no matter what, or if you’ll be willing to separate if either of you is having a fast—or slow—day," Deena says.

Having an understanding before the race can help you avoid hard feelings after it.
Beat the slump

Blow through that mid-race low point by redirecting your focus. Instead of obsessing over how your bum knee is holding up or how tired you’re getting, chat up a nearby racer (who’s not wearing headphones).

Deena suggests: "Break the ice by saying, 'I could really use a push right now. What keeps you going?'"

Bye-bye, slump!

