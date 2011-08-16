Jillian Michaels' Tips for Sticking With a Workout

Jillian Michaels, America’s toughest trainer—and new regular on The Doctors and Dr. Phil—shares her self-motivating strategies.
Get there
"I’ll make an appointment with a friend to meet me at the gym so I won’t flake. Or I tell myself that all I have to do is 15 minutes—often, it flies by so fast I figure, what the heck, and finish another 15."
Stay there
"Right when I’m about ready to put my fist through the treadmill display, I simply put on the right song and it dramatically changes my attitude.
A few of my favorites are ‘Bounce’ by Calvin Harris and Kelis and ‘Your Surrender’ by Neon Trees."
Find your way
"I love the Nietzsche quote: ‘He who has a why can endure any how.’ When you identify and define why you want to be motivated and develop an emotional connection to your goals, you can fight through any hardship.
Personally, I want to preserve my body so I can live a vital, active life."
