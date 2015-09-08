Your New Allergy Survival Guide

Higher amounts of carbon dioxide not only kick-start pollen production, they also boost the amount of pollen each plant generates, too—especially in urban areas, where the gas is more plentiful. To add insult to injury, CO2 is making pollen more potent, too."There’s more allergen now in each grain than there used to be," Dr. Demain says. And pollen isn’t the only allergen on the rise. Increasingly balmy temperatures mean more moisture in the air, which creates mold."The higher temperatures and gas may increase not just the growth of mold but also its spore production—which is how it distributes allergens—both indoors and out," Dr. Demain says.