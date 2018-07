Sodium: 0 milligrams



Say good morning with this healthy twist on a warm breakfast that doubles as comfort food. Packed with bananas, nuts, and cinnamon, this oatmeal is a great way to rise and shine.



For only 310 calories and no cholesterol, each serving of this protein-packed meal will give you 9 grams of fiber. The bananas offer more potassium, which also lowers blood pressure.



Try this recipe: Banana Nut Oatmeal