4 of 5 Grace Huang

Flushed cheeks

"You want to match pink cheeks to your natural flush so you don't look too doll-like," advises Stila professional makeup artist Sarah Lucero.



To find your exact-right hue, pinch skin—the color your cheek turns is your best blush.



How to: First, use one finger to trace down from the center of your eye and another to trace out from the tip of your nose. Starting where they intersect (the highest point of your cheek), gently apply blush, using a soft X-shaped motion.