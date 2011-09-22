Pros and Cons of 10 Fibromyalgia Treatments

5 of 11 Getty Images

Duloxetine (Cymbalta)

Approved by the FDA for fibromyalgia, duloxetine (Cymbalta) is an antidepressant that increases the activity of serotonin and norepinephrine, which halt pain signals from reaching the brain.



Pros: Half of people who try it will have a reduction in their pain of at least 30% to 40%. It also relieves coexisting depression and fatigue.



Cons: It doesn't appear to help much in the other half of people, and a pain reduction of 30% to 40% may still not cut it for some. All drugs can have side effects, and Cymbalta's may include nausea, constipation, diarrhea, fatigue, headache, and insomnia.