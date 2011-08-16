What's Sweet About Brown Sugar

3 of 5 Corbis

Fast first aid

If you nicked yourself shaving and don’t have antiseptic on hand, reach for the sweet stuff—it can help heal minor cuts in a pinch. "Brown sugar acts as an anti-inflammatory, and its anti-microbial properties may prevent infection," says Starre Vartan, author of The Eco Chick Guide to Life.



Clean the wound with soap and water, then pack a little brown sugar onto the cut (enough to thoroughly cover it). Put a Band-Aid over it and leave on for a few hours; repeat once once or twice over the course of 36 hours. You’ll be on the mend before you know it.