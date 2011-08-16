Stacy London's Saturday Style

Kira Kohrherr, 32, had just two looks: work and workout. Enter Stacy London! She took Kira's wardrobe from corporate to cool.
2 of 5Alex Beauchesne
Sexy but comfortable
Stacy says: "Kira, who runs her own PR firm—and marathons!—only shopped for work and the gym. But she longed for great nighttime clothes, too.
I suggested a one-shouldered dress with an abstract print, a sexy but comfortable date-night look. Then I added her own black belt to show off her rockin' bod."
3 of 5Jack Miskell
Pretty in purple
Stacy says: "Kira’s purple skirt can work outside the office, too. Paired with a cool graphic tee and denim jacket, it makes a cute outfit for brunch or the movies. And, hey, it’s the weekend, so have some fun! I mixed in the sparkly flats and a rhinestone cuff to complete this look and up the fab factor."
4 of 5Jack Miskell
Personality with a pop
Stacy says: "I found these peep-toe ankle booties in Kira’s closet—so perfect for evenings out. To create a longer, leaner silhouette, I paired them with a beautiful sequined blouse that defines her waist and skinny jeans to show off her fantastic legs. The blue studded purse adds personality and a needed pop of color."
5 of 5Jack Miskell
Keep or toss?
Keep it! Layering cardi: Drapey yet structured, it’s a must-own for work and weekends.
Toss it! Frumpy floral: Kira, who's petite, needs a hipper print in a just-above-the-knee length.
