Stacy London's Saturday Style

Pretty in purple

Stacy says: "Kira’s purple skirt can work outside the office, too. Paired with a cool graphic tee and denim jacket, it makes a cute outfit for brunch or the movies. And, hey, it’s the weekend, so have some fun! I mixed in the sparkly flats and a rhinestone cuff to complete this look and up the fab factor."