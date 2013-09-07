Sponsored by Splenda
®: Smart Recipes Never Tasted So Sweet
Home
Food
Smart recipes have never tasted so sweet
September 07, 2013
1 of 15
Apricot and Cinnamon Fruit Dip
Please your friends and family with a bowl of this sweet and creamy fruit dip placed in the center of a beautiful fruit tray.
Serves:
12
Prep time:
15 minutes
Total time:
15 minutes
Try this recipe:
Apricot and Cinnamon Fruit Dip
2 of 15
Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie
This super fruit smoothie made with blueberries and pomegranate juice is a great way to get the antioxidants your body needs each day.
Serves:
1
Prep time:
5 minutes
Try this recipe:
Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie
3 of 15
Banana Split Sundae
Creamy chocolate yogurt is topped with fresh strawberries and bananas to create a wonderful anytime treat!
Serves:
1
Prep time:
15 minutes
Try this recipe:
Banana Split Sundae
4 of 15
Banana Walnut Oatmeal
This traditional breakfast is packed with flavor.
Serves:
1
Prep time:
10 minutes
Try this recipe:
Banana Walnut Oatmeal
5 of 15
Blueberry Muffins
These cake-like muffins are exploding with blueberry goodness.
Serves:
12
Prep time:
15 minutes
Cook time:
22 minutes
Try this recipe:
Blueberry Muffins
6 of 15
Chocolate Pudding With Strawberries
Smooth, creamy, and satisfying chocolate pudding layered with ripe strawberries and a dollop of whipped topping looks sensational and tastes magnificent.
Serves:
4
Prep time:
20 minutes
Cook time:
5 minutes
Total time:
1 hour 5 minutes
Try this recipe:
Chocolate Pudding With Strawberries
7 of 15
Citrus Salad With Orange Vinaigrette
A simple and delicious citrus salad dressed in an orange-flavored vinaigrette. Perfect for brunch, as a side dish, or even as a snack.
Serves:
4
Prep time:
15 minutes
Total time:
30 minutes
Try this recipe:
Citrus Salad With Orange Vinaigrette
8 of 15
Fruity Spinach Salad
Baby spinach leaves, ripe grapefruit, and crisp apples are tossed in a red wine vinaigrette for a quick and nutritious salad.
Serves:
6
Prep time:
10 minutes
Try this recipe:
Fruity Spinach Salad
9 of 15
Glazed Turkey Meatloaf
This moist and flavorful turkey meatloaf is sure to become a family favorite.
Serves:
6
Prep time:
10 minutes
Cook time:
45–50 minutes
Try this recipe:
Glazed Turkey Meatloaf
10 of 15
Greek Yogurt Cereal Parfait
This breakfast parfait is a fun and healthy alternative to the same old bowl of cereal…and it’s packed with nutrients and flavor.
Serves:
1
Prep time:
15 minutes
Try this recipe:
Greek Yogurt Cereal Parfait
11 of 15
Iced Vanilla Coffee
This coffeehouse favorite can be made in no time at home.
Serves:
1
Prep time:
10 minutes
Try this recipe:
Iced Vanilla Coffee
12 of 15
Fuzzy Orange Smoothie
Tart orange juice, sweet peaches, and ripe bananas blend into a smoothie that tastes like summer in a glass.
Serves:
4
Prep time:
10 minutes
Total time:
10 minutes
Try this recipe:
Fuzzy Orange Smoothie
13 of 15
Strawberry Muesli
Yogurt, oats, and nuts come together to create a healthy and hearty breakfast that satisfies. Blueberries or bananas can be used in place of strawberries, if you like.
Serves:
2
Prep time:
10 minutes
Try this recipe:
Strawberry Muesli
14 of 15
Tropical Fruit and Cottage Cheese Parfait
Cottage cheese is paired with tropical fruit for an indulgent, Caribbean-inspired treat.
Serves:
2
Prep time:
10 minutes
Try this recipe:
Tropical Fruit and Cottage Cheese Parfait
15 of 15
Tropical Yogurt Parfait
Use a pretty glass to show off the beautiful layers in this parfait of tropical fruit, Greek yogurt, and toasted coconut.
Serves:
6
Prep time:
30 minutes
Total time:
30 minutes
Try this recipe:
Tropical Yogurt Parfait
