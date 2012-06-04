1 of 13 Getty Images/Health.com

A healthier hot dog?

With lots of hot dogs out there, it should be easy to choose a relatively healthy one, right?



Not necessarily. Even "healthier" hot dogs may not be better for you, says Carolyn Brown, a registered dietitian and nutritionist at Foodtrainers, in New York City. "It comes down to the quality of the meat, the processing, and the other added ingredients."



Brown recommends hot dogs with less than 150 calories and fewer than 14 grams of fat (with no more than 6 grams saturated). Sodium should not exceed 450 milligrams. Here's our list of the best—and worst—hot dogs.