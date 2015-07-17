14 Places to Get Help for Urinary Incontinence

3 of 15 Getty Images

Primary care physician

You may call your doctor at the slightest sign of a cold or flu. But if you're like two-thirds of people surveyed by the National Association for Continence (NAFC), you've never discussed bladder health with her.



Women live with urinary symptoms an average of 6.5 years before talking to a doctor. And men are even less likely to be diagnosed, says Nancy Muller, executive director of the NAFC.



Talk to your primary care provider. "They will have a sense of all the other medical conditions the individual has, and can start to guide the process," she says.