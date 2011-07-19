11 Celebrities With Crohn's Disease

6 of 12 Getty Images

Mary Ann Mobley

The Brandon, Miss., beauty was crowned Miss America in 1959. Three years later, as Mobley's acting and singing career began to take off, she developed Crohn's disease.



"It is a dreadful disease for the fact that it affects so many people emotionally," she told the Saturday Evening Post in a 1994 interview. "I remember before I went into remission having a two-year-old daughter and wanting to get up to do things with her and simply not having the energy to get up from the bed and go to the sofa in the den."