12 Myths and Facts About Incontinence

8 of 13 Getty Images

It's rarely a problem in men

Myth



About 20% to 25% of Americans with incontinence are men, according to NAFC estimates. Men are less likely to talk about it with friends and family, less likely to be diagnosed by a doctor, and more likely to be uninformed about causes and treatments, the NAFC says.



Men can have either stress incontinence or urge incontinence, and it's often—but not always—related to prostate problems. An enlarged prostate can put pressure on the urethra, the tube through which urine leaves the body, and can cause frequent urination. Radiation therapy or surgery for prostate cancer can also seriously affect bladder control.