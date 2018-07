Considered by some to be the greatest guitarist of all time, Lane had to cope with psoriatic arthritis almost from the time he started playing. He reportedly developed a severe form of the arthritis at age 13 after an early-childhood diagnosis of psoriasis. (About 10% of people who have psoriasis go on to develop psoriatic arthritis.)Lane was able to keep playing guitar and piano but had trouble walking. The steroids he took to control his condition caused him to gain weight (at one point he weighed more than 300 pounds). He died in 2003 of pulmonary fibrosis, which is a scarring of the lungs that occurs in some people with psoriatic arthritis.