Best turkey burger

Hardee's and Carl's Jr.'s Charbroiled Turkey Burger



"In general, ground turkey has less saturated fat than ground beef," says Brooking, "but at a restaurant, you can never be sure whether one turkey burger is better for you than another beef burger." And we found plenty of turkey burgers covered in cheese, bacon, and even fried onion rings.



So we were delighted by the options at Hardee's and Carl's Jr. They teamed up with an editor from Men's Health to offer five turkey burgers under 500 calories: Plain, BBQ Ranch, or Mushroom & Swiss (at Hardee's) and Plain, Guacamole, and Teriyaki (at Carl's Jr.).