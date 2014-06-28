Simple Swaps to Cut 500 Calories

Our easy switches trim at least 500 calories (some trim even more)—just pick one a day and see what a big difference a few small changes can make.
Get a better buzz Trade in your 20-ounce morning latte (290 calories) for a cup of black coffee with a splash of half-and-half (22 calories). Then skip the towering 24-ounce afternoon Frappuccino (330 calories), and have a 12-ounce iced coffee with a splash of skim and a couple of Hershey’s Kisses (93 calories) instead.That's 505 calories—gone!
Pop your own
A movie’s just not a movie without popcorn! But most large, buttery tubs from the concession stand boast a whopping 1,000-plus calories. Smuggle in your own (air- or microwave-popped, 94% fat-free) and save around 900 calories.
Have your cake and eat it, too
Craving something sweet? Treat yourself to a mini-cupcake instead of a ginormous one, and you can slash around 500 calories.
Tame your tuna melt
This sandwich staple can clock in at 1,000 calories—ouch! A tuna-and–cream cheese sushi roll will hit the same spot for a lot less damage. We’re talking a savings of more than 600 calories.
Fool yourself slim
Simply trade in your 12-inch dinner plate for a 10-inch one, and you’ll eat up to 22% fewer calories, research suggests. Do that for every meal of the day, and you’ll bank around 500 calories.
Skinnify your pizza pie
Choose a couple of slices of Domino’s thin-crust cheese pizza with veggies instead of two slices of their deep-dish double-cheese pizza with pepperoni, shredded Parmesan, and anchovies to net a 500-plus calorie savings.
