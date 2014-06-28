Simple Swaps to Cut 500 Calories

1 of 6 Jack Miskell

A healthy trade-off

Our easy switches trim at least 500 calories (some trim even more)—just pick one a day and see what a big difference a few small changes can make.



Get a better buzz

Trade in your 20-ounce morning latte (290 calories) for a cup of black coffee with a splash of half-and-half (22 calories). Then skip the towering 24-ounce afternoon Frappuccino (330 calories), and have a 12-ounce iced coffee with a splash of skim and a couple of Hershey’s Kisses (93 calories) instead.That's 505 calories—gone!