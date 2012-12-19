Mark Bittman's Seafood Made Light
Home
Food
Mark Bittman's Seafood Made Light
Health.com
December 19, 2012
1 of 5
Kana Okada
What a catch!
Lobster roll? Fried shrimp? The
New York Times
'
Mark Bittman
makes them good for you and more delicious than ever.
Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll
Ingredients:
Cooked lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon zest, freshly squeezed lemon juice,fresh tarragon, black pepper, hot dog buns, romaine lettuce
Calories:
306
Try this recipe:
Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll
2 of 5
Kana Okada
Classic Crab Cakes
Ingredients:
Fresh lump crabmeat, egg, chopped scallions (optional), mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, black pepper, breadcrumbs, olive oil, lemon wedges (optional)
Try this recipe:
Classic Crab Cakes
Pair with:
Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad
Ingredients:
Olive oil, onion, celery, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes, Dijon mustard, fresh basil, parsley, cilantro, or dill, salt, pepper.
Combined calories:
380
Try this recipe:
Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad
3 of 5
Kana Okada
Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce
Ingredients:
Plain yogurt, minced garlic, chili powder, black pepper, lime juice, squid, tortilla chips, olive oil, fresh greens (such as mâche), lemon wedges
Calories:
394
Try this recipe:
Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce
4 of 5
Kana Okada
Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish
Ingredients:
White fish fillets, low-fat buttermilk, olive oil, whole wheat panko, salt, black pepper, lime wedges
Try this recipe:
Panko-Crusted Oven-Fried Fish
Try with:
New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup
Ingredients:
Sun-dried, small new potatoes, salt, olive oil, garlic cloves, balsamic vinegar, canned chipotle chile with adobo
Combined calories:
530
Try this recipe:
New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup
5 of 5
Kana Okada
Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp
Ingredients:
Olive oil, large shrimp, black pepper, salt, whole-wheat flour, seltzer, lemon wedges
Try this recipe:
Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp
Pair with:
Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
Radishes, chopped scallions, snow peas, freshly squeezed lime juice, vegetable oil, minced fresh ginger, salt, black pepper, cilantro
Combined calories:
354
Try this recipe:
Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette
