Burn it off

This intense workout from trainer and exercise physiologist Amy Dixon blasts an impressive 700 calories. What’s more, you can do it anywhere. The routine alternates 8-minute cardio bouts with 6-minute strength sets for maximum fat- and calorie-torching.



Here’s how to do it: For each of the four circuits, do the Cardio Blast, then go through the strength set twice, resting for 30 seconds after each move. Go on to the next circuit. And if you haven’t worked out in a while or are just having a low-energy day, follow the "make it easier" tips at the end of each move—you’ll still incinerate 500 calories.