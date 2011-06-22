How the Pros Drop a Few Pounds Fast

2 of 4 Corbis

Make veggies the star

"I make sure my plate contains up to 2 cups of fruits and veggies as the 'main course,' with 1/2 cup of wholesome carbs like wild rice, and 3 ounces of lean protein like chicken or steak.



Making produce the focal point means you can eat more, stay full, and easily cut up to 700 calories from your day.' —Marissa Lippert, RD, author of The Cheater’s Diet