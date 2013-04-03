3 of 7 Jay Sullivan

Upper body: Biceps with front balance

*More challenging



Stand with heels together and toes turned out in a V, arms by your sides, and a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand (palms forward). Shift your weight to your left leg as you point your right toe and draw it up your left leg to knee height. At the same time, bend your elbows to bring your forearms parallel to the floor, as if holding a tray.



Keeping your elbows slightly bent, press into your left foot and reach your right leg out (toe pointed); lift the dumbbells to head height with palms facing up. Return to previous position. Do 10 reps, then switch sides and repeat.