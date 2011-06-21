8 Tasty Boardwalk Treats Under 80 Calories

Health.com
June 21, 2011
1 of 8

No need to resist

68 Calories

2 cups Orville Redenbacher’s Microwave Kettle Corn
2 of 8

American classic

53 Calories

1 Foster Farms Mini Corn Dog with 1/8 teaspoon mustard
3 of 8

A sweet from heaven

75 Calories

3/4 Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Cone
4 of 8

Salty snack

72 Calories

12 dry-roasted peanuts
5 of 8

Cool-down dessert

61 Calories

1/2 cup Italian ice
6 of 8

Chewy sweets

55 Calories

2 pieces salt water taffy
7 of 8

Light fries

16 Calories

16 Ore-Ida Shoestrings French Fries
8 of 8

Diet delight

0 Calories

12 ounces A&W Diet Root Beer

