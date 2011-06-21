8 Tasty Boardwalk Treats Under 80 Calories
8 Tasty Boardwalk Treats Under 80 Calories
Health.com
June 21, 2011
1 of 8
Peter Tak
No need to resist
68 Calories
2 cups
Orville Redenbacher’s Microwave Kettle Corn
2 of 8
Peter Tak
American classic
53 Calories
1
Foster Farms Mini Corn Dog
with 1/8 teaspoon
mustard
3 of 8
Peter Tak
A sweet from heaven
75 Calories
3/4
Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Cone
4 of 8
Peter Tak
Salty snack
72 Calories
12
dry-roasted peanuts
5 of 8
Peter Tak
Cool-down dessert
61 Calories
1/2 cup
Italian ice
6 of 8
Peter Tak
Chewy sweets
55 Calories
2 pieces
salt water taffy
7 of 8
Peter Tak
Light fries
16 Calories
16
Ore-Ida Shoestrings French Fries
8 of 8
Peter Tak
Diet delight
0 Calories
12 ounces
A&W Diet Root Beer
